First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The big weather news is that models are trending a bit wetter for most of the area Sunday into Sunday night as a slow-moving system moves through the region. Some models continue to be drier and others wetter….but all are showing at least scattered showers tomorrow and tomorrow night. The overall pattern seems to favor heavier rainfall amounts southeast (Bootheel, KY and TN) and lighter amounts northwest (MO, IL) as a secondary surge of rainfall Sunday evening seems to be aimed mostly at our southeastern counties. Severe storm chances look pretty low but not zero, as SPC has marginal severe risk just on the southeastern edge of the region in TN and KY. After a warmer day today, tomorrow will be quite a bit cooler due to clouds, rain and northerly breezes.