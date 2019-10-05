Four fire departments respond to mobile home fire in Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews from four fire departments responded to a mobile home fire off Highway V in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Saturday afternoon, October 5.
East County Fire Protection District Chief Randy Lueder said there was one man inside the home when it caught fire.
The man was injured in the fire and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.
Lueder said the home is a total loss.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
Fire fighters from East County Fire Protection District, Jackson Fire Rescue, Fruitland Area Fire District and Gordonville Fire Department were on scene to help fight the fire.
