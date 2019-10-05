Armadillos can be a nuisance to property owners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nine banded armadillos are becoming a nuisance to homeowners in the Heartland.
The nocturnal animal can dig burrows and mess up gardens as they look for insects and worms to eat.
Officer Ty Metzger with Cape Girardeau Police Department says they get a lot of calls about armadillos but have only caught a handful because they travel fast.
Metzger says being proactive with your property is the best way to keep armadillos away.
"The number one key factor is keeping your property clean,” he said. “If you have brush piles and all these things once again, you're going to draw all kinds of critters. Keep it in such a way that they can't get into it. Maybe keep fencing around it. It's not 100 percent guarantee, but for the most part they usually do not stay in one place."
Armadillos that cause damage can be trapped or shot if the home is outside city limits, and the homeowner is responsible for relocating the animal if it’s caught.
