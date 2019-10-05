2 airlifted after structure fire in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people have been hospitalized after a struct fire in West Frankfort, Ill.
According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, firefighter received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a fire on Monroe Street.
When crews arrived, one person was out of the home and another was still inside. Firefighters were able to get her out of the home and she was airlifted to hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
The other victim was taken to a hospital in Herrin, Ill. for treatment and then also airlifted to St. Louis, Mo.
As of 2 p.m., the fire has been put out and the struct was heavily damaged.
Benton FD, Zeigler FD, Buckner Fire rehab, Johnston City Fire and Carterville Fire assisted.
