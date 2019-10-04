What you need to know Oct. 4

A beautiful, crisp fall day is in store for the Heartland. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller | October 4, 2019 at 4:12 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:12 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 4.

First Alert Weather

Cooler air is finally here!

Lisa Michaels says some are waking up in the upper 40s to 50s.

Today we will be sunny and dry with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Dry conditions continue into Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Scattered rain chances move in Saturday night into Sunday and could last through early Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s through next week.

