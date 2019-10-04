What you need to know Oct. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 4.
Cooler air is finally here!
Lisa Michaels says some are waking up in the upper 40s to 50s.
Today we will be sunny and dry with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Dry conditions continue into Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
Scattered rain chances move in Saturday night into Sunday and could last through early Monday morning.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s through next week.
- The Murphysboro teacher strike enters day two. Due to the strike, the Murphysboro football team forfeits its game against West Frankfort Friday night.
- A late night fire damages a car dealership in Mayfield, Ky.
- An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a pet beagle that was skinned alive in Missouri.
- TBI is searching for two missing Memphis teens who were last seen Sept. 1.
- North Korea said it has carried out its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in three years.
- Bed Bath & Beyond announces it will close more stores than it had originally planned.
- Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly planning to step down from his position by year’s end.
- St. Louis Cardinals win game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Game two is this afternoon.
- A man risked his life to save his two dogs from a burning yacht and to keep the fire from spreading to other boats.
- Cellphone video posted on Facebook showing a skunk and an opossum fighting in broad daylight is going viral.
- A California group of neighborhood friends banded together to find a missing woman. Their mission was successful.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.