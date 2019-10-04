Volunteer returns favor at Project Homeless Connect event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A one-stop shop for homeless people made its way to Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, October 4.
There was a variety of services available to people in need, but one woman was returning the favor after facing struggles of her own.
Stephane Goldman started a non-profit in Kentucky, Soda’s Kindness, but after visiting Cape Girardeau she knew she needed to bring it here.
“We found our calling and just realized we really wanted to be here and help more and more people,” said Goldman
She said she began sewing scarfs, blankets, backpacks and so much more when she had some unfortunate news.
“I got sick with cancer years ago and my husband knew I always had a need for wanting to help people, and he said we should start now,” Goldman said
But she said sewing and helping others kept her spirits high.
Goldman said she and her husband were once homeless and they love getting the chance to return the favor.
“To be able to come out and just help people, let them know, ‘Hey, somebody has been where you are and we can help,'” she said.
The executive director for Project Homeless, Melissa Stickel, said Friday’s one-stop shop is all about keeping the services going.
“Everything that we do today and next year is really what’s solving the issues in our community," said Stickel.
Goldman said she is always looking for more people to help out.
For more information on how to contact Goldman, you can visit her Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.