Trailer stolen from church, police seeking information on suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a Lone Oak, Kentucky church.
The church reported that a 12 foot, single-axle trailer was recently stolen.
The sheriff’s office said a security cameras captured images of the suspect’s pick-up truck involved in the theft.
The truck is described as a two tone, possibly brown and tan, 1980’s Dodge truck that appeared to be in good condition.
The sheriff’s office is seeking information from the public in locating and identifying the owner of the truck.
The trailer is described as black with a wood floor, droop gate and spare tire.
Anyone with information about the suspect, truck or stolen trailer is asked to call 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-8355.
