Teachers on strike host movie day for students, families

Teachers on strike host movie day for students, families
'Inside Out' will be shown at the Liberty Theater in downtown Murphysboro, Ill. on Friday, Oct. 4. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | October 4, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:20 AM

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Teachers on strike in Murphysboro, Illinois are hosting a family movie day to thank the community for their support.

The event will be held on Friday, October 4 at the Liberty Theater in downtown Murphysboro from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The feature will be 'Inside Out’.

According to the Murphysboro Education Association Facebook page, all District 186 students and parents will receive a bag of popcorn and a soda at the showing.

Additional concessions will be available for purchase.

Children attending the movie will be required to have a supervising adult at the event.

Murphysboro teachers said they love their students and that they are sorry school is not in session Friday.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.