Students write letters to lawmakers asking for flood assistance

WOLF LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee High school students want to get the attention of lawmakers after the Flood of 2019 changed many of their lives.
It’s not your normal government class assignment, and certainly not one any student would wish for.
“It’s still kind of sad looking at it every day when I go out to the bus," said high school senior, Colton Ross.
“People have lost homes, vehicles, and personal belongings due to this natural disaster,” said an anonymous student.
So, they’re writing letters to the director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
“We don’t want this to happen again, and we don’t want it to keep happening.” said Kolby McLane, a high school senior from Ware.
They’re asking for funds to help prevent flooding in the future.
“We can’t wait until the flood is happening, because you can’t really put a life jacket on when you’re already in the water,” said McLane.
Jamie Nash-Mayberry, the students’ teacher, said they’re desperate for help.
“If we have another flood like we had this spring where the water’s up again, we’re going to be in the same mess we were before, because nothing’s being done about flood prevention," she said.
Many of the students and their families are still living in the flood’s aftermath.
“My trailer was flooded out, so now every day after school, I go home to a hot camper, with a barely working fridge, that gets me sick half the time I eat from it,” said an anonymous students.
“At this point in our lives, we’re getting ready to have to move on from high school, and they’ve got to deal with this disaster. I mean they’ve had to move out of their homes, and some of them don’t even get to come home. It’s not fun to watch. It’s not fun to see," said Ryan Schaefer, a high school senior.
“Just hope that they read them and actually do something about it," said Ross.
“It’s by pure luck that people like me didn’t end up homeless,” said an anonymous student.
If the flood inconvenienced you in any way, like dealing with long detours around flooded roads, the students are asking you to reach out to lawmakers and help support their request.
