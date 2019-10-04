Small quake shakes the Bootheel

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was registered in New Madrid County, Missouri on Friday morning, Oct. 4.
According to the USGS, a 1.8 magnitude quake hit approximately three miles southwest of Lilbourn, Mo. at 6:14 a.m.
No damage has been reported.
As of Friday morning, this is the 15th earthquake recorded in and around the Bootheel in the past seven days.
The last two quakes were registered in Lake County, Tennessee on Thursday, Oct. 3.
They were seven minutes apart.
According to the USGS, all of these earthquakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
