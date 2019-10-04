SIU’s Veteran Adventures sponsoring 3 fall hunting events

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Veterans will be able to attend three special hunting adventures this fall courtesy of Veteran Adventures at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center.
The Sporting Clays event will be on October 26 at the Rend Lake Shooting Complex in Whittington. Participants will be able to shoot 100 clay targets on the simulated-hunting course.
Veteran Adventures covers the cost of the targets and will provide complementary food and drinks. Ammunition and guns/gun rental are not included.
Those attending can rent or buy shooting equipment at the complex or bring their own. Those who bring their own must bring a valid Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card.
Free transportation from Touch of Nature to the shooting complex will be available at 8:30 a.m. Participants may also meet at the shooting complex, located at 11738 Conversation Lane in Whittington.
The clay shoot will start at 10 a.m.
Registration is free, but limited to the first 12 people to sign up. The deadline to register is Oct. 19.
The fourth annual controlled pheasant hunt will be Nov. 30 at Wayne Fitzgerald State Recreation Area.
Hunters can harvest two pheasants each. Touch of Nature handles the hunting permit and local sportsmen will provide the hunting dogs. Participants must have a valid Illinois Hunting license and bring their own guns and ammunition.
The hunt is free but limited to the first 10 people to sign up.
Shuttle transportation will be available from Touch of Nature to Wayne Fitzgerald State Park at 6 a.m.
The deadline to sign up is Nov. 15.
The sixth annual Veteran Adventures Deer Camp will take place Dec. 13-15 at Touch of Nature, about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.
Hunters will be able to bow hunt for whitetail deer at Touch of Nature’s 3,100-acre site along Little Grassy Lake. They will learn about ancestral hunting skills, trapping, wildlife management and field dressing/butchering game from guest speakers.
All food, lodging, gear, deer stands, guides and everything needed for the hunt will be provided.
The deadline to register is Dec. 6.
Veterans Adventures was created to help ease the transition from military life to civilian life for veterans and to help them make connections and have a good time over shared outdoor experiences.
The events are open to all veterans, current service members and members of the National Guard, Reserves and ROTC.
