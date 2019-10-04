New soccer league kicks open doors for disabled players

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sports league in the Heartland is kicking open doors for kids with limited mobility to play soccer.
Staff with the Kenny Rogers Children Center in Sikeston started the recreational adaptive soccer league to give disabled youth in southeast Missouri a chance to try the sport.
This version of soccer is played on an indoor basketball court using power wheelchairs, a larger soccer ball and wider goals.
New players like Alex Rendon grew up watching professional soccer like the World Cup, and now it’s his turn to compete against his peers.
“It’s went from ‘man I wish I could do this’ to me doing it. And to be able to play soccer, and not have to use my legs to do it, it’s crazy," Rendon said.
Each wheelchair can move six-miles-per-hour and has guards around the leg area to protect the players as they move the ball.
During his first game Jake Pritchett got to experience what it’s like to score goal.
“Everyone was out of the way. I was like ‘Oh this is a perfect chance.’ I hit the ball so hard it went in,” Pritchett said. "It felt amazing. It makes me happy.”
Not only is it an enjoyable experience, the players also work up a sweat.
“Sometimes in these chairs we even outrun the ball," Rendon said. "A lot of people think ‘Oh you’re not exercising, you’re just sitting on your behind driving a powered wheelchair,’ but no, this arm feels like spaghetti noodles.”
Physical therapist Tricia Sindle helps organize the league and says it’s the first time some of the athletes have played on a team. It gives them an opportunity to learn new life skills.
“Sports teaches you discipline, sports teaches you teamwork, sports teaches you accountability," Sindle said. "There are social skills, communication skills and building relationships. They learn that they’re depended on and where to move, and how to help their teammates become successful.”
As for Rendon, he dreams of one day playing in a professional adaptive soccer league and hopes other kids with limited mobility join the sport.
“Oh, it’s fun to play soccer with people I know and new people," Rendon said. "Just so they can feel what I do out there on the field, because you may never have this chance again.”
The adaptive soccer team has one more game in St Louis before the season ends, and sign ups have already started for the next sport wheelchair basketball.
For more information or to register, call the Kenny Roger’s Center at 573-472-0397.
