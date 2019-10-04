New sign for school fire drills in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Cape Girardeau have a new tool to reshape the way schools do fire drills.
The fire department now has a sign which reads 'Warning Fire No Exit."
Firefighters will use the sign to block off exits during fire drills at Cape Girardeau Schools.
The idea is force students and faculty to find another way out of the building. The fire department says you should have at least two escape routes in every situation.
Chris Menz with Public Works made the sign.
