Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash involving an SUV

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The crash happened on Hwy. 45, just North of the Dick Castleman Bypass.
According to police, Ralph Cook, 82 of Water Valley, was driving his SUV across two lanes of traffic to turn into a Save-A-Lot parking when the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle.
The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the SUV.
Police said Cook crossed in front of the motorcyclist.
The biker, 61-year-old Kenneth Helton, was treated at the scene by first responders and later transported to an area hospital.
Helton was later flown to an Indiana hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Mayfield police officers were assisted at the scene by Mayfield Fire & EMS, the Graves County Sheriffs Office and Kentucky State Police.
