Man charged with DUI after moonshine jars, meth found in vehicle

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Bardwell, Kentucky man is facing charges after law enforcement claims he was under the influence behind the wheel.
Shane Courtney, 31, of Bardwell, was found asleep on the driver’s side of the vehicle while it was still running in the middle of County Road 1037 on Friday morning, Oct. 4.
After an investigation, miniature moonshine jars were found, three of which were empty and a fourth that was partially emptied. Around 1 gram of marijuana and a vape with suspected marijuana oil was also found.
Approximately one gram of methamphetamine was in a plastic bag in his wallet. An additional half gram of methamphetamine was located folded up in a dollar bill in his wallet.
He was charged with DUI 3rd offense, possession of a controlled substance, driving DUI suspended, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.
Courtney was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.