Longtime KFVS12 anchor Mike Shain passes away

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Longtime anchor Mike Shain passed away on Friday, October 4.
Mike Shain always imagined he would have a long career on the radio, but the Sikeston-native made the leap to television in 1972. Making this audition tape for KFVS12.
Discovered by the equally legendary Don McNeely, Mike called his first night in front of a camera terrifying.
“It was 9:59PM. On a Saturday night, I sat there at the news desk and I though, I’m gonna be on TV in about 60 seconds. I have no business being on television,” he said. “My career should be in radio. Here I sit and I am scared to death.”
He soon found comfort in the anchor chair and we soon became comfortable with the wisdom, context and wit that Mike brought to every newscast. During his 36 years at KFVS, Mike did nearly every job in the newsroom, including assignment editor, news director, producer, reporter and anchor.
But Mike was much more than just a talented and trusted newsman. He was a story teller. He had a knack in finding the beauty in how things were made. And how people tick. He would do more than just seek out the facts. He would find the stories that impacted your life and bring it to you in a style all of his own.
And if you had the honor of working along side Mike, you were treated to a master class in reporting and anchoring and his wicked sense of humor. Imagine that person who never misses a beat, who always has the best comeback, and then imagine them delivering that line in Mike Shain’s golden voice.
When Mike retired in 2009, he said he always felt proud to be apart of KFVS. He even took the time to thank those of us fortunate enough to work along side of him.]
He would still stop by the newsroom from time to time. Not as often as we would like to share a story, and if you were lucky, a hug.
There is no doubt that Mike Shain will always be the face of KFVS, but for us, he is always the heart and soul. And while our hearts are broken, we will continue approaching each day, each story, with that familiar voice in our ear, “Make me proud.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.