Legionella found during routine test at Marion VA Medical Center
Legionella was found during routine testing at the Marion VA Medical Center. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | October 4, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 12:07 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Legionella was found during routine testing at the Marion VA Medical Center.

Kevin Harris, public affairs officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, said there was not a case of Legionella, but they did find a positive test of Legionella during routine testing.

They released this statement on Friday, October 4:

"Legionella is found naturally in the environment and many natural water sources contain Legionella, which is precisely why Marion VA Medical Center (VAMC) has a robust and regular Legionella testing program.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, a serious type of pneumonia. People can get sick when they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

