Legionella found during routine test at Marion VA Medical Center

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Legionella was found during routine testing at the Marion VA Medical Center.
Kevin Harris, public affairs officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, said there was not a case of Legionella, but they did find a positive test of Legionella during routine testing.
They released this statement on Friday, October 4:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, a serious type of pneumonia. People can get sick when they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.
