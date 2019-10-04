Ky. man charged with trafficking meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is facing drug-related charges after an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the Drug Division and agents with DEA were conducting surveillance in the 2800 block of Fairmont Street in Paducah, Ky. when the man arrived to allegedly sell methamphetamine on Thursday, October 3. He was later taken into custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, 90 grams of meth was found on the man. They said the drug has a street value of $9,000.
Anthony Q. Daniels, 37, of McCracken County was charged with trafficking meth and tampering with evidence. He has prior convictions for drug trafficking.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
