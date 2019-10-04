Gibson Recovery Center to hold south-side clean-up project in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Gibson Recovery Center will hold a south-side clean-up project later in October.
The group said it wants to repay the Cape Girardeau community for all of its support over the years.
Project Enough Is Enough is co-sponsoring the South Cape Clean Up on Oct. 26. The Gibson Center’s staff and clients, along with organizers and volunteers with Project Enough Is Enough, will meet at the Gibson Center’s site on Linden Street.
Participants will pick up trash along streets near the Gibson Center and throughout the south side until about noon before reconvening back at the Gibson Center’s Linden Street parking lot.
After the cleanup, the Center will host a barbecue for those who participated. Volunteers are invited to participate.
Project Enough Is Enough was organized by Pastor Scott Johnson of Soulful Harvest Ministries and Pastor Byron Bonner of True Vine Ministries. It was formed to unify the south side residents to improve where they live.
The Gibson Recovery Center is celebrating 40 years of serving the southeast Missouri region by providing substance use disorder services. It’s headquartered in Cape Girardeau, but also has offices in Sikeston, Perryville, Charleston and Marble Hill.
