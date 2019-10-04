Flags ordered at half-staff on Saturday honoring Ky. serviceman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Flags at all Kentucky state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, October 5 in honor of a Kentucky serviceman.
World War II Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ulis C. Steely, 25, of Corbin, Kentucky, was officially accounted for on Oct. 15, 2018, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Steely was assigned to the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when the ship was attacked.
A total of 429 crewmen died in the Japanese attack.
He will be buried on Saturday, Oct. 5 in his hometown of Corbin.
