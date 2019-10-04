First Alert Friday Forecast

Fall seems to finally have arrived, perhaps for good this time, with cooler temps and lower dew points. This evening and overnight will be clear and quite cool….with daybreak lows in the 40s and 50s. It will be a bit less breezy overnight, however, so there is a good chance of some fog developing tomorrow morning especially over rivers, lakes and ponds….as of course the water will be much warmer than usual for October.
With extremely dry conditions, Sunday’s rain chances are looking pretty good. Lift ahead of an upper trough and cold front will bring mostly cloudy, cool and showery conditions Sunday into Sunday night. A few elevated thunderstorms may be possible as well. If rain starts early enough, Sunday could be the coolest day of the season thus far with highs in the 60s north to 70s south. Behind the Sunday night cold front…another shot of cool dry air looks to blow in and hang around for most of next week.
