First Alert Friday Forecast

With extremely dry conditions, Sunday’s rain chances are looking pretty good. Lift ahead of an upper trough and cold front will bring mostly cloudy, cool and showery conditions Sunday into Sunday night. A few elevated thunderstorms may be possible as well. If rain starts early enough, Sunday could be the coolest day of the season thus far with highs in the 60s north to 70s south. Behind the Sunday night cold front…another shot of cool dry air looks to blow in and hang around for most of next week.