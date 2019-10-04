First Alert: Cool morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Friday feels like Fall, finally!
Cooler air has set into the Heartland.
Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Lisa Michaels says today will be sunny with highs in the 70s through much of the Heartland. Some southern counties could see temps in the low 80s.
Due to continued dry conditions, there are several burn bans and advisories in the Heartland until we get some significant rainfall.
Saturday will be warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.
Clouds will start to creep in Saturday night as another front moves in.
We will also be tracking rain chances Saturday night into Sunday and early Monday morning.
An isolated storm is possible.
Starting off the work-week, temps will be in the mid-to-low 70s.
