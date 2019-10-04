FEMA denies Illinois’ request for federal assistance to residents, business owners following historic flooding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Federal assistance to help residents and businesses in 22 counties along the Illinois and Mississippi River recover from flooding was denied.
In a letter, FEMA Associate Administrator Jeff Byard said federal officials, “determined the impact to individuals and households from this event is not such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of individual assistance.”
According to the State of Illinois, it will appeal the federal government’s decision.
On August 28, the state submitted the request for two types of federal assistance: individual assistance to help people and businesses recover and public assistance to provide reimbursement to local governments for some of their disaster-related expenses.
In his request, Governor JB Pritzker outlined more than $69 million in direct losses, including more than $8.2 million in losses to individuals, damage to more than 1,400 homes and a direct impact to 2.1 million people.
Counties included in the state’s request for federal assistance for people and businesses were Adams, Alexander, Calhoun, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Peoria, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Stephenson, Union, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford.
