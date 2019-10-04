Fall harvest started late for some farmers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -It's harvest season but farmers say all the wet weather we had this spring delayed their start time.
Farmer Jeremie Nothduft said that this planting season was one for the books.
“It’s been an unusually strange year,” he said.
He added that all the wet weather early in the spring pushed back his fall harvest.
"We had so much rain that part of the fields got drowned out and nothing came up in it," Nothduft said.
Nothduft also said he had to replant a lot of the crops on his Gordonville farm. It caused harvest to start a week later.
"It's made things really challenging to get things planted during the spring, sprayed on time," Nothduft said.
Now, crops like corn that are normally cut are still standing in the fields.
"We've kind of had to wait longer and harvest parts of what's ready and wait on the rest to get ready," he said.
University of Missouri Extension officials said the wet weather an issue and the heat put a damper on production, as well.
Nothduft said the heat and the dry conditions later in the season impacted his crops.
“We’ve had some really dry weather which is unusual for fall and we really like to capitalize on it, and with everything being planted late we just had to sit and wait," he said.
He is ready for this harvest to end and to see what next year brings.
"I think most farmers would agree that their ready for 2019 to be over with," he said.
Nothduft concluded that because harvest started later that early planting may not happen before next spring.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.