Cooler Temperatures Have Arrived!

Cooler air has set in this morning allowing temps to be in the upper 49s to 50s. There will still be some breezy conditions through the early morning before they subside in the afternoon.
Today will be sunny with fall-like temperatures in the 70s across the Heartland. Some southern counties will be flirting with the low 80s. Overall a very comfortable and pleasant way to end the week.
Cool mornings will persist, but the 80s will return Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Saturday night as our next front is scheduled to move in causing rain and the chance of an isolated storm Saturday through early Monday morning. Temperatures in the 70s will stay next week.
-Lisa
