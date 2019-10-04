Carbondale police looking for 2 retail theft suspects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two suspects in a felony retail theft investigation.
On March 9, at around 8 p.m., police say a man and a woman stole from Best Buy.
The suspects were described as a white male and a white female. The man had gray hair, was about 50-60 years old, with a thin build and was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes. The woman was described as having brown/blonde hair, a thin build, about 40-50 years old and wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.