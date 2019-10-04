Cairo Fire Dept. to receive money from Illinois American Water’s grant program

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois American Water will be giving more than $88,000 through its 2019 Firefighter Grant Program, and the Cairo Fire Department is on the list.
The money will be shared by 90 Illinois fire departments.
Northern Illinois
- Des Plaines Fire Department
- Elmhurst Fire Department
- Elgin Fire Department
- Homer Township Fire Protection District
- Lemont Fire Protection District
- Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
- Lombard Fire Department
- Mount Prospect Fire Department
- Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
- Orland Fire Protection District
- Oswego Fire Protection District
- Planfield Fire Protection District
- Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
- Rockton Fire Protection District
- Romeoville Fire Department
- Warrenville Fire Protection District
- South Beloit Fire and Rescue
- Sterling Fire Department
- Allen Township Fire Protection District
- Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
- Leonore Volunteer Fire Department
- Long Point Community Volunteer Fire Protection District
- Streator Fire Department
Central Illinois
- Arcola Fire Department
- Carroll Fire Protection District
- Champaign Fire Department
- Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
- Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
- Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District (Village of Fisher)
- Pesotum Fire Protection District
- Sadorus Fire Protection District
- Savory Fire Department
- Sidney Fire Protection District
- St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
- Tolono Fire Protection District
- Tuscola Fire Department
- U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
- Urbana Fire Department
- Lincoln Fire Department
- Lincoln Rural Fire Department
- Cincinnati Fire Protection District
- City of Perkin Fire Department
- North Perkin Fire Department
- Bartonville Fire Department
- Farmington Fire Protection District
- Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
- Limestone Township Fire Protection District
- Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District
- Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District
- Peoria Fire Department
- Dunlap Fire Protection District
- Washington Fire Department
- West Peoria Fire Protection District
- Pontiac Fire Department
- Saunemin Fire Protection District
Southern Illinois
- City of Alton Fire Department
- Cottage Hills Fire Protection District
- Godfrey Fire Protection District
- QEM Fire Protection District
- Cairo Fire Department
- Belleville Fire Department
- Brooklyn Fire Protection District
- Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department
- Church Road Fire Protection District
- Columbia Fire Department
- East Side Fire Protection District
- East St. Louis Fire Department
- Fairmont City Fire Department
- Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District
- French Village Fire Department
- Granite City Fire Department
- Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
- Holiday Shores Fire Department
- Long Lake Fire Department
- Madison Fire Department
- Mascoutah Fire Department
- Midway Fire Protection District
- Millstadt Union Fire Department
- Mitchell Fire Department
- Northwest Fire Protection District
- Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Department
- O’Fallon
- Sauget Fire Department
- Signal Hill Fire Department
- St. Clair Special Emergency Services
- Swansea Fire Department
- Villa Hills Fire Department
- Venice Fire Department
- Washington Park Fire Department
- Worden Fire Department
The grants were announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning.
The program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.
