3 arrested following traffic stop in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested, two on drug charges, following a traffic stop in Paducah, Kentucky on Thursday, October 3.
After a search of the vehicle on S. 25th Street, detectives said they found 5.8 grams of crystal meth a man was trying to hide under a seat.
Detectives said they also found marijuana in the vehicle, along with a small amount of crystal meth in the purse of the driver.
Deborah Sotelo, 50, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, disregarding a stop sign and failure to signal.
John Sotelo, 56, of Paduah, Ky. was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Jennifer Gilbert, 47, of Paducah, Ky. had an outstanding McCracken County Circuit Court bench warrant for a probation violation.
All three were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
