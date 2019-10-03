What you need to know Oct. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 3.
Hello, Fall!
A cold front is pushing through the Heartland this morning, which will put an end our record-breaking heat.
However, not everyone will feel the the relief from the heat.
Lisa Michaels says highs temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s in our northern areas to the low 90s in the south.
We’ll start out with mostly sunny skies as clouds push in throughout the afternoon.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower, but the outlook is mostly dry.
On Friday, everyone will feel the cool down with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s.
Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s.
Another front will move in Sunday.
This could bring in rain and isolated storms through Monday morning.
The start of the work-week we’ll have highs in the mid-to-low 70s.
- Murphysboro teachers hit the picket line today after a failed negotiation session with the Murphsyboro Board of Education Wednesday night.
- A Heartland teen overdoses from a THC vape and a second teen was arrested in connection with the incident.
- Planned Parenthood announced the opening of a new “mega-facility” in Illinois near the Missouri boarder. The clinic will provide abortion care as well as family planning.
- At least seven people were killed in World War II-era airplane crash during an aborted takeoff from a Connecticut airport.
- The memory of a teenager from Puixco, Mo., who died after an ATV accident, is living on through a family friend. The teen’s kidney was donated to their neighbor.
- Two pools are now being considered in Cape Girardeau. A City advisory board is looking into building a new pool and renovating the old one.
- The St. Louis Cardinals play their first game of the National League Division Series today in Atlanta.
- Today marks the 65th Anniversary of KFVS-12 signing on the air.
- According to a study, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in fast food. The average wait time from the speaker to the order window increased by 20 seconds in 2019.
- The brother of the man shot and killed by an ex-Dallas police officer hugs the woman at her sentencing and tells her he forgives her.
- An Ohio woman is dressing like a unicorn to get drivers to slow down in her neighborhood.
