What you need to know Oct. 3
By Marsha Heller | October 3, 2019 at 4:35 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:35 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 3.

A cold front is pushing through the Heartland this morning, which will put an end our record-breaking heat.

However, not everyone will feel the the relief from the heat.

Lisa Michaels says highs temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s in our northern areas to the low 90s in the south.

We’ll start out with mostly sunny skies as clouds push in throughout the afternoon.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower, but the outlook is mostly dry.

On Friday, everyone will feel the cool down with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Another front will move in Sunday.

This could bring in rain and isolated storms through Monday morning.

The start of the work-week we’ll have highs in the mid-to-low 70s.

  • According to a study, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in fast food. The average wait time from the speaker to the order window increased by 20 seconds in 2019.
  • The brother of the man shot and killed by an ex-Dallas police officer hugs the woman at her sentencing and tells her he forgives her.
  • An Ohio woman is dressing like a unicorn to get drivers to slow down in her neighborhood.

