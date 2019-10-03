Vrana scores in OT, Capitals beat Blues 3-2 in opener

NOTES: The Blues raised their Stanley Cup banner during a pregame ceremony that featured a video of members of the team celebrating with the cup during the offseason and highlights of the postseason run. Players were announced individually and walked by the cup as they took the ice. Alexander Steen carried the Clarence Campbell trophy, O’Reilly carried the Conn Smythe trophy and Pietrangelo brought the Stanley Cup onto the ice and the Blues players took a lap around the ice with it. The cup was placed on a table and the players locked arms as the banner was displayed for the first time, before ascending to the rafters to Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which became the team’s theme song during its run from last in the league in January to Stanley Cup champion. ... The Capitals placed G Pheonix Copley on waivers.