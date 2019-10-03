Union City Middle School gets new PE equipment

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Physical education classes at Union City Middle School received new equipment.
New-found excitement and enthusiasm accompanied the purchase of additional PE activity equipment this year for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders, according to UCMS teachers Chris Palmer and Nelson Youngblood.
Highlighting the list of PE Department additions are two “9 Square in the Air” games, a favorite of all middle school students, the two teachers insisted.
“More of them get to be involved at the same time with ‘9 Square game,” Palmer said. “It’s something different than just the usual PE activities.”
He instructs classes for sixth and seventh graders, as well as a period for eighth grade CDC students.
Youngblood, who teachers fifth and eighth graders, added: “The kids have jumped all over the ‘9 Square in the Air.’”
The game combines volleyball with “9 Square on the Ground.” Each player must defend their square, and they only get one hit to get the ball out of their square and into another square.
The “court” is made up of nine squares using sports-grade PVC with adjustable legs and metal connectors.
Palmer said growing enrollment in the PE classes at UCMS led to the purchase of additional equipment, totaling more than $4,000.
Daily PE classes are taught at Dan Boykin Gymnasium on the UCMS campus, with others held in the multi-purpose building behind the Union City High School fieldhouse.
Along with the game set-ups, bought by an anonymous donor, money set aside in the UC Schools budget also provided for the addition of Spike Ball, Nitro Ball, new birdies and jump ropes, among other things.
New for the CDC class are parachutes, stacking buckets, large bowling pins and footballs, along with big birdies.
