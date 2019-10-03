Two facing meth-related charges following search in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and woman are facing drug charges after an early morning search in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was served on South 23rd Street on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Alan Fleming, 35, and Amy Rogers, 34, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
They were booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
The investigation was led by detectives from the Joint the Mt. Vernon Police and Jefferson County Sheriff Narcotics Unit.
