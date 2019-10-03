Tragedy to triumph: Puxico teen’s kidney given to family friend

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The memory of a teenager from Puxico, Missouri who died after an ATV crash in September 2019 is literally living on through one of his neighbors.
Drake Guffey, 14, was involved in an ATV crash on September 4, and passed away in the hospital on September 14.
Soon afterwards, Drake’s father, Brian Guffey, made the decision to donate his son’s kidney to family friend who has been on dialysis for three years.
Matthew Mitchell just returned to Puxico this week after the successful kidney transplant.
Mitchell calls it a miracle to have Drake’s family think of him, and to be a perfect match with the same blood type.
Mitchell says he is excited to get back to work and to also carry Drake with him on hunting and fishing trips.
“In the middle of this tragedy, triumph has come out of it,” Mitchell said. “Because the people gathered around Drake and were concerned about him, yet at his death and their giving, they rallied behind me understanding that this is a great thing that has been done. It’s pulled our community together. It’s allowed it to heal."
If you’re inspired by this story, Mitchell encourages you to go to the DMV and sign up to be an organ and tissue donor and help save a life.
There will be a benefit auction for Drake Guffey’s family October 12 at the Stoddard County Cowboy Church starting at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.