THC vape overdose leads to arrested in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The overdose of a teenager led to the arrest of another juvenile in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel responded to an overdose of a juvenile dropped off at a McCracken County school.
School officials saw the juvenile helped out of a vehicle and left there. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation took deputies to the 6000 block of Metropolis Lake Road in West Paducah, Ky. where the juvenile and a friend received a THC vaping device. She immediately felt sick upon using it.
Over the course of two days, deputies obtained a search warrant for the home. During the search, they found THC vaping devices, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence.
Deputies say that they have seen several overdoses reported in the area.
More charges against other suspects are expected as the investigation continues.
