2 small earthquakes, minutes apart shake near the Bootheel

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were registered a few minutes and miles apart in Lake County, Tennessee early Thursday, Oct. 3.
According to the USGS, a 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit southeast of Tiptonville, Tenn. at 1:35 a.m. and a 1.5 magnitude earthquake registered at 1:42 a.m. West of Ridgely, Tenn.
Both cities are roughly nine miles apart.
No damage has been reported from either quake.
Both epicenters are slightly east of the Mississippi River and the Bootheel.
According to the USGS, both quakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
