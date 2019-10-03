Single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Ky. leads to arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A single-vehicle crash leads to an arrest in McCracken County, Ky. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. deputies responded to the crash at Huyck Farms where they found Cory Brooks, 40, of Paducah, Ky.
It was learned that Brooks did not have a license and could not provide proof of insurance.
Brooks was arrest and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Brooks was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, failure to present insurance and first-degree criminal mischief.
