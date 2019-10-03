Sheriff charms rogue snake from bathtub

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland Sheriff can add ‘Snake Charmer’ to his list of titles.
Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson was called to a home near the Lola, Kentucky community about a ‘rogue’ snake.
The snake had managed to get inside the home and into a bathtub.
Needless to say, the caller was happy Sheriff Davidson stopped by and removed the unwanted intruder.
In the picture posted on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the snake appears to be small, but the species is not clear.
The Facebook post goes onto say snake removal is one of Sheriff Davidson’s hidden talents.
