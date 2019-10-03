Schnucks to end tobacco sales

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnucks announced it will end the sale of all tobacco products, effective January 1, 2020.
According to the company, this includes cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff.
The company will sell through its existing inventory through the end of the year. Starting on October 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the-counter smoking cessation products.
The incentive is an effort to support the estimated 68 percent of smokers who want to quit tobacco. The company will also continue its practice of not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products.
“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”
The announcement comes as the company is increasing its focus on wellness and promoting healthier choices that create healthier generations.
Schnucks was found in St. Louis in 1939. It operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.
