New app coming to Cape Girardeau could potentially save lives

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A non-profit foundation, PulsePoint, is bring the Cape Girardeau residents together to help get life-saving services to people in cardiac arrest as quickly as possible.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is teaming up with the app and is encouraging everyone in the community to join.
The app works in two ways, it connects volunteers trained in CPR to patients in need and it also tracks the location of Automated External Defibrillators, AED’s.
The manager of HealthPoint Fitness, Scott Givens, said this is something that could make a huge difference.
“Some people take the stance well I’m less than a mile away from the fire department or the ambulance so they have quick response time but you know the more AED’s that are out there the more people that are familiar with them will just increase survival rate,” said Givens.
The Fire Department is urging community members to take pictures of AED’s they see around Cape Girardeau. They can submit those photos on the PulsePoint AED app.
The PulsePoint app is free to download now, but it will a few months before Cape Girardeau residents have access to the services.
Also, people can sign up for CPR classes to get a head start.
