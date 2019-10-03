Murphysboro football game not impacted by strike as of right now

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphyboro Principal Cody Ellermer said that as of right now their scheduled football game for Friday night has not been canceled as of yet.
The West Frankfort athletic department has been informed to practice as if they are playing a game on Friday.
If the strike runs into Friday’s school day, then all extra curricular actives will be canceled for the day.
Murphysboro will update their website with continued information on the schools closing and after school events.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.