Murphysboro football game not impacted by strike as of right now
By Adam King | October 3, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 1:29 PM

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphyboro Principal Cody Ellermer said that as of right now their scheduled football game for Friday night has not been canceled as of yet.

The West Frankfort athletic department has been informed to practice as if they are playing a game on Friday.

If the strike runs into Friday’s school day, then all extra curricular actives will be canceled for the day.

Murphysboro will update their website with continued information on the schools closing and after school events.

