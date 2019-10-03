Man accused of breaking into, stealing from Murray church

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was taken into custody in connection to reported church burglaries.
Ryan Limage, 23, of Murray, was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts of third-degree burglary and third-degree burglary (attempted).
According to police, they responded to a couple of places that had been broken into the weekend of September 28 and 29. Reports were taken at Greater Hope Baptist Church, as well as Grace Baptist Church, where someone forced their way into the building.
During the same time frame, police say it was also discovered someone had attempted to break into Gary’s Food Mart.
Detectives were able to get information on a possible suspect after speaking with an area bank. They say the suspect, Limage, tried to cash a check that was taken from one of the churches.
According to police, based on evidence they found while serving a search warrant, Limage was taken into custody.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.