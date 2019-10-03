10/3/19 - KFVS12 65th Anniversary

This week, KFVS12 turned 65. October 3, 1954 is the date that broadcast pioneer Oscar Hirsch added this new thing called television.
Much has changed in the years since Oscar Hirsch’s vision came to be. In the early days, families gathered around their small black and white TV to watch local newscasts. Today we’re still providing those newscasts but now we also deliver local news and weather using the latest technology on a full range of platforms wherever you are, and whenever you want it.
Our broadcast tower was once the tallest man-made structure in the world, and for years the 13 story Hirsch Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau was the tallest building between St. Louis and Memphis.
Today, KFVS12 stands as one of America’s most advanced local media outlets. We will continue to stay on the cutting edge of technology to serve our viewers and clients better.
I wish Oscar Hirsch was around to see it now. I know he would be proud.
Through the years you let legends like Don McNeely, Mike Shain, Bob Reeves, Mary Ann Maloney, Jim Burns, and Randy Ray into your living rooms. Today we celebrate the career journey of current journalists making their mark on the Heartland.
We've enjoyed helping businesses grow and being involved in making our communities better every chance we get.
The theme for our 65th anniversary is "65 Years Together." The word "together" was picked by our team to rise above the current divisiveness we are seeing in our country, and to remind all of us that we've experienced so many things together.
If you want to take a trip down memory lane, check out the link on kfvs12.com and see some of the events that shaped us together. Thank you to our viewers and advertisers for being on this journey with us all these years. Here’s to many more years of experiencing our world together.
Growing, dreaming, mourning, celebrating, experiencing life together makes this a better Heartland.
