First Alert Thursday Outlook

After weeks of record heat, (including some October monthly records) a serious switch to a cooler pattern is finally happening, starting today. A strong but dry cold front is making its way from NW to SE, followed by a wind shift to northerly breezes. Our southeastern counties will still make the low 90s this afternoon (Paducah could set another record high!) but northwestern counties will not make it out of the 70s! And by overnight it will be much cooler throughout the region with daybreak lows ranging from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. The remainder of the 7-day is looking much closer to ‘normal’ for early October…with highs mainly in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s.