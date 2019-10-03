First Alert: Cool-down is nearly here

(KFVS) - Our record-breaking heat trend is nearly over.
Lisa Michaels says a cold front is moving through the Heartland this morning.
This will give some relief from the heat and humidity, but not everyone.
Highs today will range from the upper 70s in our northern areas to the low 90s south.
The front will bring increased cloud cover this afternoon and the start of cooler temps.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower in our northern counties, but the outlook is mostly dry.
Due to continued dry conditions, there are several burn bans and advisories in the Heartland until we get some significant rainfall.
Friday is when everyone will feel the cool-down with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.
Saturday will be warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.
We will also be tracking rain chances on Sunday into Monday.
Starting off the work-week, temps will be in the mid-to-low 70s.
