Drug detectives, sheriff on patrol arrest two on drug related charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested on drug related charges after they were observed by the McCracken County Sheriff and his drug detectives.
The man and woman were reportedly spotted walking around a warehouse along a fence on Division St. in Paducah, Ky. Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 2.
Sheriff Matt Carter and his detectives stopped to talk with the pair.
During their conversation, detectives said both appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
The detectives searched the man and reported finding drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine and marijuana.
Jonathan F. Meints, 38 of Paducah, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Meints was charged with possession controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
Detectives also arrested the woman, 32-year-old Nicole M. Fyffe of Paducah.
Fyffe was wanted on two outstanding McCracken County warrants for failing to appear in court.
She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
