Cooler air will continue to spill into the Heartland tonight. All of us will feel much more like Fall as we wake up on Friday. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s north to the lower/mid 50s south. A dry day is on tap for Friday. Temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies, but highs will only top out in the 70s. Another dry day expected Saturday but scattered rain chances move in Saturday night into Sunday.