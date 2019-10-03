Cold Front Will Push Through Today-Not Everyone Will Feel Cool

A clear and calm morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny skies will turn to partly cloudy through the day as a cold front will move into the Heartland. We won’t 100% feel the cool down until tonight, but afternoon high temps will range from the upper 70s north to the low 90s south. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower, but this front isn’t expected to bring much rain.
The real cool down starts tomorrow with the low to mid 70s! Looking into the weekend….Saturday will be the warmer day in the low 80s. However, another front will move in Sunday bringing rain and isolated storms through Monday morning. The mid to low 70s will stick around through next week.
It will officially feel like fall has finally arrived!
-Lisa
