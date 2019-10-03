Car flipped upside down after crash on Bertling St., Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

By Amber Ruch | October 3, 2019 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 1:37 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The driver of a white SUV was taken to the hospital after a Thursday rollover crash near Bertling St. and Big Bend Road.

Cape Girardeau police said the SUV was hit by another vehicle that failed to yield while turning onto Bertling. Rescue crews had to free the SUV driver with the Jaws of Life, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the other driver was not hurt.

No citations were immediately issued.

