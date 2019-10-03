Blues fans delay labor for Opening Night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/CBS) - One St. Louis couple didn’t let their due date stop them from being at the Blues’ Opening Night to watch the championship banner hoisted in the air.
It’s the song of the year, and for at least one more time it rang out inside the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night as the Stanley Cup championship banner landed in its new home.
A lot of babies were born with the name Gloria this year, and one more Blues fan was on the way.
“I’m being induced tonight at 10 p.m.”
So, why did the soon-to-be parents go to the home opener?
“Because my husband loves the Blues,” Melissa Dietiker said. “He’s waited his entire life for them to win the cup and now they’re raising the banner and we had to be here.”
They joined thousands of fans at Clark and 14th. The party kicked off in the afternoon as the Stanley Cup champions walked the blue carpet, greeting fans including super fan Laila Anderson.
History these fans, this team and this city have waited on for half-a-century. Which is why the Dietikers were ok to wait just a bit longer for their new bundle of joy.
“Originally, it was supposed to be earlier, but I said, ‘Listen doc, we can have another baby but how often are we going to raise the banner? We had to wait 52 years for this, so we can push it back a few hours.’ Luckily, all parties agreed.”
Scheduled to be induced just three hours after the puck drop, they were hopeful for no overtime.
So was it another baby Gloria?
“Nope, not Gloria.”
“Her name was really easy to pick after we won the cup. We’re naming her Ryan. I originally wanted her middle name to be Conn Smyth Winner and Stanley Cup Champion, but my wife made some concession,” Dietiker said.
