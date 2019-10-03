Benefit to be held for the 2020 Run for the Wall

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Ahead of the 2020 Run for the Wall event, a benefit has been scheduled to support the dozens of motorcyclists who make the annual journey to Washington, D. C.
The Mt. Vernon, Illinois Elks is hosting a chicken dinner to raise money for the riders when they make their annual stop in the city at the end of May.
The dinner will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks.
Tickets for the dinner are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 11, and children five and under are free.
Contact Mt. Vernon Tourism at 618-242-3151 for information on purchasing tickets.
Money raised at the event will be used to pay for the riders’ luncheon at the Mt. Vernon Airport and fuel costs.
Before the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, the riders stop and fuel up in Mt. Vernon as they travel to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D. C.
The Run for the Wall honors P.O.W., veterans and active military.
